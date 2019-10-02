Crews search for missing 70-year-old man with dementia in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are searching for a missing 70-year-old man with dementia in Lancaster County, according to dispatch.

The man, described as a black male with a medium build, and is bald, was last seen around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Crews were called to the 3700 block of Northside Drive in East Hempfield Township around 7:30 p.m. to search for the man.

Dispatch says the man may have been wearing a jacket with a polo and possibly a blue hat.

Hazmat was called to aid in the search because they have drone with infrared, dispatch adds.

