FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area. Today, Officer Derek Hartman of the York City Police Department is stopping by to discuss the following wanted criminals:

1. Criminal Attempted Homicide

Jervin Perez, 19-year-old Hispanic male

Height: 5′ 9″

Weight: 130 pounds

Perez is wanted for allegedly shooting a woman in the legs on September 24 in the 200 block of Kurtz Avenue in York. He had a prior conviction for a firearms violation as a juvenile, so he is ineligible to possess a firearm.

2. Domestic assault

Samuel Vasquez-Rivera, 42-year-old Hispanic male

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 205 pounds

Vasquez-Rivera is wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman in the 400 block of South Queen Street. He allegedly held a pillow over the victim’s face, punched her in the face multiple times, and told her he was going to kill her.

3. Theft

Earl Sleeger, 39-year-old White male

Height: 5’9″

Weight: 210 pounds

Sleeger is wanted after video showed him stealing various vehicle parts, including wheels, rims, a car radio, and battery. He is wanted on a bench warrant as well.

Ways to Provide Information:

Text information to “yorktips” at 847411(TIP411)

Call York County Crime Stoppers 755TIPS

York City Police #846-1234 or #849-2219(Detective Division)

York City Police Tip Line- #717-849-2204

** All information can remain anonymous **