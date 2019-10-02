Game warden separates bald eagles that were entangled in Hellam Township creek

Posted 5:31 PM, October 2, 2019, by

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A state game warden in York County separated two bald eagles that were entangled in a creek along Bairs Mill Road in Hellam Township.

The Game Commission said on Facebook that Warden Justin Ritter responded to the area after a resident reported concern that the two eagles were entangled.

“Warden Ritter was able to safely separate the talons. Both eagles then swam to the creek bank and hopped into a nearby field,” the Facebook post stated. “The eagles rested, dried their feathers, and flew away.”

The Game Commission believes that the eagles were entangled from fighting.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.