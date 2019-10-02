× Game warden separates bald eagles that were entangled in Hellam Township creek

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A state game warden in York County separated two bald eagles that were entangled in a creek along Bairs Mill Road in Hellam Township.

The Game Commission said on Facebook that Warden Justin Ritter responded to the area after a resident reported concern that the two eagles were entangled.

“Warden Ritter was able to safely separate the talons. Both eagles then swam to the creek bank and hopped into a nearby field,” the Facebook post stated. “The eagles rested, dried their feathers, and flew away.”

The Game Commission believes that the eagles were entangled from fighting.