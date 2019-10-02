× If you’re a Philadelphia Eagles fan and a Comcast subscriber in most of Central PA, you’re getting shut out on Sunday

If you’re a Philadelphia Eagles fan and a Comcast customer in most of the Central Pennsylvania viewing area, there’s some bad news if you’re planning to watch the Birds on Sunday.

The Eagles host the New York Jets at 1 p.m., but since the game is being televised by CBS, most Comcast cable customers in Central PA will be shut out if they want to watch it from the comfort of their own couches.

WHP Channel 21 is contractually required by the NFL to carry the Baltimore Ravens’ away games when they are on CBS, and the Ravens visit the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday at 1 p.m.

WHP is the only CBS affiliate for Comcast Lancaster, Comcast York, and Comcast Harrisburg customers.

Most Eagles games — but not this one — air on FOX43 in Central Pennsylvania.

FOX43 will televise the Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants game at 1 p.m., and the Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys game at 4:25 p.m.

Comcast Marietta and Blue Ridge Cable 11, which serve parts of Lancaster County, carry KYW CBS Channel 3, which will carry the Eagles game, in addition to WHP.

But if you don’t live in those viewing areas, your viewing options are limited to getting the game on satellite, finding a streaming service that carries it, visiting a friend who lives in the Comcast Marietta or Blue Ridge viewing areas, or heading to a local watering hole that is showing the game.