Lancaster-based heroin dealer arrested in Philadelphia; changed appearance, used alias while on the run

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster-based heroin dealer was arrested in Philadelphia after being on the run since his April trial.

Angel “Fly” Galarza Sr., 62, where a judge formally imposed the original sentence of 8-40 years in prison that was ordered in July.

Galarza had been wanted since his arrest in April, when he no-showed for his trial and sentencing hearing.

Police say that Galarza changed his appearance, including his hair color and style. He was also using an alias with the last name “Brown.”

Authorities say that Galarza has an extensive criminal history, including being found in possession of nearly 1,400 bags of heroin in separate searches.

Now, he will serve time.

