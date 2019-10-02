× Lebanon man facing charges after traffic stop reveals over 100 grams of crack cocaine

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– A Lebanon man is facing charges after a traffic stop revealed over 100 grams of crack cocaine.

Alexis Mercado-Maldonado, 41, is facing multiple charges, including felony possession with intent to deliver.

On September 7 around 12:55 a.m., police stopped a 2013 Kia Optima on Route 72 northbound in North Lebanon Township.

Police say the driver of the Optima, later identified as Mercado-Maldonado, had swerved over the fog lines multiple times and had gone back-and-forth in his own lane.

After interviewing Mercado-Maldonado and a passenger about where they were going, police searched the vehicle.

They found over 100 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and $900 in cash.

Now, Mercado- Maldonado will face charges.