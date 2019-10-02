One person killed in single-vehicle crash in Adams County

Update, 11:15 a.m.: State Police have identified the victim as Ryan A. Feeser, 33, of Littlestown. Police say his 1999 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Hanover Road near the intersection of Storms Shore Road when Feeser lost control of the vehicle, causing it to spin sideways. The vehicle struck an embankment on the right side of the road, overturned, and struck a utility pole with its roof, according to police.

Feeser was pronounced dead at the scene.

Previously

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– The coroner has responded to the scene of a crash.

According to emergency dispatch, crews responded to the 4200 block of Hanover Road in Mount Pleasant Township around 4:25 a.m. on October 2 for a reported crash.

Dispatch has confirmed that the coroner has been called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash, and Hanover Road was closed for over two hours.