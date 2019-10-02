× Police: 18-year-old woman stabbed in Lancaster

LANCASTER — Update: An 18-year-old woman was stabbed Wednesday morning in Lancaster, police say.

Police were called to the area of South Duke and Locust Streets around 7:10 a.m. for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who had a single stab wound to the abdomen.

The woman was taken to the hospital, according to police. Her injury does not appear to be life threatening.

Police say they received preliminary information that an unidentified female ran at the victim, chased her and then stabbed her, but not suspect was located at the scene or in the area.

Police add that neighbors reported hearing at least two gunshots prior to the stabbing. Though, no injuries, damage or evidence of gunfire was located.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. You can also text a tip to Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS plus your message to 847411.

