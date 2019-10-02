Police seek help in identifying suspect in robbery of Lancaster County Turkey Hill

LANCASTER COUNTY — Manheim Township Police are seeking help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a Turkey Hill store Saturday morning in East Petersburg.

According to police, the suspect entered the store, located on the 5900 block of Main Street, at 5:31 a.m. The clerk had the cash register drawer open when the man entered, police say. He allegedly approached the clerk, grabbed her hands, and demanded cash, telling her he had a gun.

After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled, according to police.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.

