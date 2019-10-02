Record breaking heat with 90s on Wednesday, then a drastic drop in temperatures through Thursday morning

EARLY OCTOBER RECORD HEAT LIKELY: Record heat is expected across Central PA before temperatures start to take a tumble. The morning starts with partly clear skies and foggy or hazy spots. Morning lows are higher than average high temperatures for this time of year! Those numbers are in the middle 60s to lower 70s. The rest of Wednesday continues the warmth and the high humidity levels. Expect afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees! Reaching 90 degrees at Harrisburg will break the current record of 87 degrees set back in 1927. The next cold front drops down from the north, bringing the chance for a couple late day or early evening showers or thunderstorms. As the front crosses Central PA Wednesday night into Thursday, it breaks down the unseasonably warm pattern and fast. Breezes out of the north, shifting ultimately to the east, dips temperatures into the 50s by daybreak. Isolated shower chances continue through the night. Occasional light showers continue through Thursday, with an east breeze still in place. It’s still cool and much less humid—with temperatures in the 50s and the 60s during the afternoon!

FEELING LIKE FALL FOR THE WEEKEND: The fall feel many have been waiting for finally settles into the region! Friday is a breezy day, with partly sunny skies and much cooler temperatures. In fact, afternoon temperatures are expected to be below average for this time of year! Temperatures are only in the lower 60s. There’s plenty of sunshine for Saturday, and it’s not as cool. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 60s. The morning sees a chilly start. Some spots could dip into the middle to upper 30s, making patchy areas of frost a concern for some. Skies turn partly sunny Sunday ahead of the next cold front. It’s a weak one, so there’s only a small chance for a late day shower or two. Temperatures are seasonal, in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Some much needed rainfall arrives with the next system to start the week! Expect plenty of clouds and showers throughout the day. Temperatures are still slightly above seasonal averages for this time of year. Expect those numbers in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Tuesday dries out and brings a return to some cooler temperatures that will be slightly below seasonal averages. Expect those temperatures in the lower to middle 60s. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Andrea Michaels