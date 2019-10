× Red Cross assisting three displaced after house fire in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Three people have been displaced after a house fire.

According to emergency dispatch, crews responded to the 600 block of Windsor Street in Spring Garden Township around 7:00 p.m. on October 1 for a fire.

The Red Cross says they are assisting three adults displaced by the fire.

It is unknown if anyone was injured or the amount of damage caused by the flames.

Following a house fire this evening on the 600th block of Windsor Street in York,PA (York County) volunteers assisted 3 adults. We were able to provide comfort kits,resources for immediate needs and lodging and other health services. — Red Cross Greater PA (@RedCrossGPA) October 2, 2019