Rutter's is adding plant-based egg patties and burgers to its menu this month

YORK COUNTY — Rutter’s announced Wednesday that it’s adding new plant-based egg patties and burgers to its food menu this month.

The convenience store chain will be the first to offer products from JUST and Dr. Praeger’s, the announcement said. JUST plant-based egg patties and Dr. Praeger’s burgers will be sold at all Rutter’s locations.

“With the flexitarian consumer growing at a rapid rate, Rutter’s believes it’s the perfect time to release a

plant-based portfolio,” said Rutter’s director of food service Ryan Krebs in a press release. “Providing our customers with the highest quality, healthier alternative options, while satisfying the ever-growing demand for plant-based proteins, is key to our food service strategy.”

Plant-based products are projected to exceed over $5 billion in global sales by 2020, Rutter’s said. Consumers are craving these items because of the benefits, which include reducing of greenhouse emissions and encouraging responsible use of land, water and fertilizer.

Rutter’s said its new plant-based menu will be the first convenience store chain in the country to offer the JUST

Egg patty, which has more protein per serving than a conventional chicken egg, is free of cholesterol, saturated fat and artificial flavoring. Its ingredients also require considerably less water, and emit fewer carbon emissions, than chicken eggs.

“We’re thrilled that Rutter’s is the first convenience store chain in the country to put the award-winning JUST Egg on the menu, continuing their reputation as a leader in foodservice innovation,” said Josh Tetrick, cofounder and CEO of JUST. “By offering delicious, healthier and more sustainable products like JUST Egg, Rutter’s is helping redefine the c-store experience for a new generation of customers. The team at JUST is proud to partner with them on this pairing – one that is better for our bodies and better for our planet.”

Additionally, Rutter’s will be the first convenience store in the country to offer Dr. Praeger’s — also referred to as The Perfect burger.

Made with clean, veggie-forward ingredients and infused with sweet potato, butternut squash, beet, and carrot, The Perfect Burger has 15% less sodium and 22% less fat per serving than the leading meat-y veggie burger, and it is soy free.

“The meatalternative burger market lacks a tasty, vegan burger that contains a short and simple ingredient list,” says Larry Praeger of Dr. Praeger’s, “The Perfect Burger provides all the flavor you want from a traditional beef burger, but with clean plant-based protein and ingredients you can taste with each flavorful bite.”

Both clean label products will be available on the hot grab-n-go and restaurant touch screen kiosks, labeled as plant-based items for customer awareness, Rutter’s said.

There are a wide variety of options for enjoying the plant-based items across Rutter’s award-winning breakfast, lunch and dinner menus. These include breakfast sandwiches, quesadillas and burritos, breakfast bowls and baskets, pizzas, and build your own burgers, according to Rutter’s.