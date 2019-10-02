× Sen. Bernie Sanders cancels campaign events after having medical procedure for blocked artery

Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders has cancelled all campaign events and appearances “until further notice” after doctors successfully inserted two stents to relieve a blockage found in an artery, according to Fox News.

Sanders, 78, reportedly experienced discomfort in his chest at a campaign event Tuesday, his campaign said in a statement.

“During a campaign event yesterday evening, Sen. Sanders experienced some chest discomfort. Following medical evaluation and testing he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted,” Jeff Weaver, a senior adviser to the Sanders campaign, said in the statement.

“Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits. He will be resting up over the next few days. We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates.”