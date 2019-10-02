× Soto’s three-run double lifts Nationals over Brewers in Wild Card Game

WASHINGTON– The youngest player on the diamond made the biggest impact on Tuesday night.

Nationals’ OF Juan Soto hit a clutch three-run double off the Milwaukee Brewers’ ace reliever Josh Hader in the bottom of the eighth inning to help clinch a 4-3 victory in the 2019 NL Wild Card Game.

Despite having ace P Max Scherzer on the mound, the Nationals struggled early, surrendering a pair of home runs in the top of the first inning to trail 3-0.

After being held scoreless for eight innings, the team got a rally going before Soto came to the plate to deliver this clutch hit:

Juan Soto was 0-3 before giving the Nationals their 4-3 lead and the win. Postseason is about stepping up when it matters most 💪 pic.twitter.com/yl82Cx5fL3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 2, 2019

P Daniel Hudson was able to shut the Brewers down in the ninth inning to secure the victory.

Now, the team will move on to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series.

Game One in Los Angeles is set for Thursday night at 8:37 p.m. E.T.