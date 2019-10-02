York County unveils new voting equipment ahead of November election

YORK COUNTY — York County is unveiling new voting equipment ahead of the November 5th municipal election.

Training sessions on the new equipment will begin on October 2nd for judges of elections and elections board members.

York County purchased the new voting equipment in June from Dominion Voting Systems, Inc., of Denver, Colorado.

The purchase included the voting system, licenses and related services for about $1.4 million plus annual software and hardware licensing fees of $147,450 for July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2028.

The equipment consists of 180 scanners and 180 ADA‐compliant

ballot marking devices.

Voters will receive a pre‐printed paper ballot to mark their choices. For ADA voters, a paper ballot is printed after the voter marks selections using the touchscreen. Ballots are then run through the scanners.

The county also has a high‐speed scanner for use with final count, rechecking all absentee ballots and recounts, if necessary.

The new equipment will be stationed at all 159 polling locations across York County.