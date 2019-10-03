11 people arrested, five others wanted in connection with gang-related activities

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Authorities have arrested 11 people that have alleged connections with a gang known as the “Kick Up Boys” and/or “Fruit Town Brim,” which also shortens to “FTB.”

The arrests stem from a two- to three-year investigation by Chambersburg Police, members of the Franklin County Drug Task Force, State Police and the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office.

The following individual have been charged with two felony counts of corrupt organization: Daqaun D Seabrook, Angel J Fortich, Louis Son Edward, Saleem P Robinson, Reginald J Jenkins, William A Fortich, Khalil V Murrell, Lakin A Spoonhour, Emiliano M Viera-Diblasi, Stefon C Edwards, and Salik X Wright.

Police say they’re known to distribute controlled substances, including Heroin, Fentanyl, Ecstasy, Cocaine, and Marijuana.

The investigation also led to the identification of five individuals who are now wanted by police. They include: Michael D Johnson III, Raheem E Knight, Austin D Guyer, Monique A Roman, and Joel Hernandez. They’re wanted on two felony counts of corrupt organization as well.