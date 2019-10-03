× Chambersburg man accused of falsely claiming to be undercover police officer while confronting woman

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A Chambersburg man has been charged with impersonating a public servant after police say he falsely claimed to be an undercover police officer while approaching a woman.

Christopher Garrison, 27, allegedly confronted the woman at 1:37 a.m. on Sept. 1, according to Chambersburg Police. He approached her on South Federal Street and demanded that she show him identification, claiming to be a member of the Chambersburg Police Department who was working undercover, police say.

Garrison was charged after an investigation into the incident, according to police. He allegedly admitted to the offense.