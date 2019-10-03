× City of Lancaster searching for it’s 2019 Christmas tree!

LANCASTER, Pa. – The holiday season is upon us and the City of Lancaster is searching for the perfect centerpiece to it’s celebrations… a Christmas tree!

The City, along with Lancaster’s Economic Action for Downtown’s success (LEADS,) is seeking an evergreen to stand tall in Penn Square this year.

Property owners who may be getting rid of an appropriately shaped, 25 foot or taller evergreen, are being asked to contact the City.

The tree selected will be cut down and transported to Penn Square before Thanksgiving and will be the centerpiece of the Mayor’s Tree Lighting & Tuba Christmas on Friday, Nov. 29.

If you think you may just have the right evergreen tree, contact City Arborist, Jim Bower at (717) 291-4846 or jbower@cityoflancasterpa.com.

Your message must include: your name, address, phone number and location of the tree.

For more information on holiday celebrations in Lancaster, click here.