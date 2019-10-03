Etters Planet Fitness Ribbon Cutting with Veteran Nascar Driver Joey Logano

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa-- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett checked out the new Planet Fitness in Etters, PA . Also NASCAR Driver Joey Logano will be stopping by at 12 noon for the Ribbon Cutting of the new building.

Before a big race weekend at Dover International Speedway, Veteran Nascar Driver Joey Logano is rolling into Central PA to help cut the ribbon at the new Planet Fitness at 42 Robinhood Drive in Goldsboro Thursday, October 3 at noon. Logano will meet and take pictures with fans until 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and will include music, food, signed Joey Logano merchandise giveaways, plus 2-VIP NASCAR Race Experience giveaways for 2 people which include-



Race Weekend: Pocono Raceway in June 2020.

● One 15-minute meet and greet/photo op with Logano at 22 Transporter before the race

● 2 all access pit passes for the event weekend

● Guided pre-race pit access, tour of garage and team hauler

● Gift bags including Joey Logano merchandise for each guest