Harrisburg man charged with assault, robbery of woman on Sept. 30

HARRISBURG — Police have arrested a Harrisburg man accused of assaulting and robbing a woman on Sept. 30.

Nathanial Phillips, 49, was taken into custody Thursday in connection to the incident, which occurred around 3 a.m. on the 200 block of S. Cameron St., according to Harrisburg Police.

Phillips is charged with one count of robbery.