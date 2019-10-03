× Hersheypark releases more details of upcoming Chocolatetown expansion

HERSHEY — Hershey Park revealed some new details about Chocolatetown, the park’s newest region, which will open next summer.

The 121-acre park said Thursday that its latest expansion will include year-round dining and retail offerings fro guests seeking fun and chocolate, including:

The Chocolatier Restaurant, Bar + Patio, the largest themed restaurant in Hershey with one-of-a-kind views of Hersheyparkand Candymonium , its 15th roller coaster

its 15th roller coaster Milton’s Ice Cream Parlor with personal Ice Creamologists serving up exclusive ice cream creations

The Sweeterie, a new scratch confectionery kitchen

Hersheypark Supply Co., a premier 10,000-square-foot flagship store.

More details and photos about the new offerings are available here.

The Chocolatier will be Hershey’s largest full-service restaurant and bar with seating for approximately 300 indoors and approximately 100 outdoors. It will feature an open kitchen, craft cocktails made behind a carrousel-themed bar, and decorations that include past and present pieces from the Hersheypark ride collection. There are views of neighboring attractions and dining experiences like Hershey character breakfasts.

On the first floor of the building, Milton’s Ice Cream Parlor is a vintage-style ice cream parlor that serves custom ice cream from a rotating menu of 12 house-made ice creams, along with sundaes and shakes. There will be seating available for 60 people indoors and 90 outdoors, Hershey said.

The Sweeterie will be a scratch confectionery kitchen led by Chef Cher Harris, the corporate pastry chef at Hershey Entertainment & Resorts. Guests can watch as the team of Confectioners creates mouth-watering sweets right before their eyes.

And in the same building, Hersheypark Supply Co. will offer the largest collection of apparel, gifts, toys and more exclusive toHersheypark as part of a new 10,000-square-foot flagship store.

Opening in summer 2020 as part of a $150 million transformational expansion, the 23-acre development of Hershey’s Chocolatetown will also boast Candymonium, the tallest, fastest, and longest roller coaster at Hersheypark.

Other exciting features include a new arrival experience and front gate with a new logo debuted in September; a signature KissesFountain; a Starbucksstore; and other unique shopping and play experiences to come.