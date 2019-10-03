× LG Health, community partners offer Fresh Express mobile food pantry

LANCASTER COUNTY — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health announced Thursday that it is partnering with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and Community Action Partnership to bring a mobile food pantry filled with fresh produce and other healthy food options to Columbia and Paradise in Lancaster County.

Now in its second year, the Fresh Express mobile pantry will return to Park Elementary School, 520 S. 6th St., Columbia, on the fourth Friday of every month from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Fresh Express will also come to the Together Community Center, 3293 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, from 10 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of every month.

LG Health will offer special food-preparation sessions at the Park Elementary location during pantry hours on Nov. 22.

The program is free to individuals and families from Columbia who meet income guidelines (for example, at or below an annual income of $37,650 for a family of four). Upon arrival, customers sign a simple form that confirms they meet the income guidelines, and then they can shop and select products.

“People who are food-insecure, meaning they do not have enough food for an active, healthy lifestyle, are at risk of more chronic diseases related to diet, like diabetes and heart disease,” said Heather Rotella, Health Promotion Specialist at LG Health. “Having access to affordable fresh fruits and vegetables and other healthy foods is very important for our community’s health.”

Rotella added that the program offers fresh fruits, vegetables, milk and eggs to participants.

To register for the program, call 717-684-1497.