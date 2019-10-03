LIVESTRONG at the YMCA helps cancer survivors regain their strength

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. - LIVESTRONG at the YMCA of York and York County is helping cancer survivors regain their mental and physical strength.

The YMCA conducts the program at all of it's branches across the County, helping over 350 cancer survivors since it started eight years ago.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Director of Administration, Joe Kirkenir, and LIVESTRONG at the YMCA instructor, Jennifer Entler, stopped by the studio with more on how people can get involved.

This program means a lot to Jennifer, who is a breast cancer survivor.

Tickets to the upcoming LIVESTRONG Gala can be purchased here.

