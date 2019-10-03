Much cooler and less humid on Thursday with clouds, showers and an east breeze!

DRASTIC TEMP DROP: After record heat on Wednesday, a backdoor cold front drastically drops temperatures to a more fall-like feel on Thursday. Central PA wakes up to temperatures nearly 30 degrees cooler Thursday morning, with temperatures in the 50s to lower 60s. Winds are breezy out of the east, and this taps into cool, moist Atlantic air. This keeps clouds and occasional light showers in place through the morning and even into the afternoon. It’s much less humid and perhaps even a bit cooler in spots for the afternoon—with temperatures in the 50s and the 60s during the afternoon! The stubborn pattern stays in place through much of the night as the next system crosses through the region. Once it does, the flow shifts, the showers end, and the clouds partially clear. Temperatures dip much lower into lower to middle 50s by morning after perhaps peaking in the 60s Thursday evening.

FEELING LIKE FALL FOR THE WEEKEND: The fall feel many have been waiting for finally settles into the region, and it sticks around through the weekend! Friday is a breezy day, with partly sunny skies and much cooler temperatures. In fact, afternoon temperatures are expected to be below average for this time of year! Temperatures are only in the upper 50s to lower 60s. There’s plenty of sunshine for Saturday, and it’s a bit less cool. Temperatures are in the lower 60s. The morning sees a chilly start. Some spots could dip into the middle to upper 30s, making patchy areas of frost a concern for some. Skies turn partly sunny Sunday ahead of the next cold front. It’s a weak one, so there’s only a small chance for a late day shower or two. Temperatures are seasonal, in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Some much needed rainfall arrives with the next system to start the week! Expect plenty of clouds and showers throughout the day. Temperatures are still slightly above seasonal averages for this time of year. Expect those numbers in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Tuesday dries out and brings a return to some cooler temperatures that will be slightly below seasonal averages. Expect those temperatures in the lower to middle 60s. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine. Wednesday brings plentiful sunshine with similar if not slight warmer temperatures. Expect numbers in the middle 60s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful Thursday!

-Andrea Michaels