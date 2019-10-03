× Philadelphia man accused of stealing wallet in Lancaster County, making unauthorized purchases with stolen bank cards

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 21-year-old Philadelphia man has been charged after police say he stole a wallet from an unlocked vehicle and used the bank cards to make unauthorized purchases earlier this year in Denver.

Javen T. Jackson is charged with access device fraud, theft from a motor vehicle, and criminal conspiracy in connection to the May 13 incident, which occurred on the 400 block of N. 6th St., according to East Cocalico Township Police.

Police say Jackson and an accomplice stole the wallet, which also contained $70 in cash, and used the bank cards in it to make $112.94 worth of unauthorized purchases at various businesses.

Jackson was sent a summons to appear in District Court, police say.

Charges are pending against a co-defendant in the case, according to police.