Police investigate shots fired incident in Columbia

LANCASTER COUNTY — Update: Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest in connection with a shots fired incident in Columbia.

Police say the individual was seen leaving the 200 block of South Third Street around 9:30 a.m., the time of the shots fired report.

Officers located several spent casings and determined that a car and house were damaged by gunfire. No one was injured, according to police.

Residents, especially those on South Third Street, South Fourth Street, Union Street and Perry Street, are encouraged to check home surveillance cameras for any footage between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. that may show those involved.

Anyone with information should contact Columbia Borough Police at 717-684-7735 or submit a tip here.

Previous: Columbia Police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Thursday morning in the borough.

Police say several witnesses reported hearing multiple shots on the 200 block of South Third Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbia Borough Police at (717)684-7735.