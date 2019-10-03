Police seek help in identifying man accused of trying to scam restaurants into paying for his dry cleaning

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Lower Paxton Township Police are seeking help in identifying a man accused of trying to scam several restaurants into picking up the tab for his dry cleaning.

Police say that on Sept. 1, the man presented a dry cleaning bill to several restaurants in Lower Paxton Township, claiming the bill was the result of a spill that happened at their establishment.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Officer Bryan Porter at (717) 657-5656 or bporter@lowerpaxton-pa.gov.

