× Police warn of IRS scam going around Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are warning the public of an IRS scam going around Cumberland County.

Police say they have been receiving complaints from residents advising they have been getting calls from the Social Security Administration. The caller asks for personal information about the residents, including their Social Security number.

This is a scam and residents should just hang up, according to the police.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact North Middleton Township Police at 717-243-7910.