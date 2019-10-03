× Seven previously deported illegal aliens indicted by federal grand jury

HARRISBURG — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that ten previously deported aliens were indicted separately on Wednesday by a federal grand jury for illegal reentry into the United States.

Seven of the suspects were located in Central Pennsylvania. The other three were found in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Northumberland counties.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed:

Jaime Vazquez-Hernandez, 38, of Mexico, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico in June 2015. He is alleged to have illegally reentered the United States sometime after June 2015, and was found in the United States in Northumberland County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

Carlos Mejia-Ruiz, 30, of Honduras, was previously deported from the United States to Honduras in July 2009. He is alleged to have illegally reentered the United States sometime after July 2009, and was found in the United States in Lackawanna County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

Yadoris Arismendy Martinez-Sanchez, 39, of Dominican Republic, was previously deported from the United States to Dominican Republic in April 2014. He is alleged to have illegally reentered the United States sometime after April 2014, and was found in the United States in Luzerne County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

Mario Domingo-Pablo, age 28, of Guatemala, was previously deported from the United States to Guatemala in November 2012. He is alleged to have illegally reentered the United States sometime after November 2012, and was found in the United States in Franklin County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

Ivan Gonzalez-Vasquez, 31, of Mexico, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico in June 2009. He is alleged to have illegally reentered the United States sometime after June 2009, and was found in the United States in Cumberland County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

Cesar Rodriguez-Arevalo was previously deported from the United States to El Salvador in November 2008. He is alleged to have illegally reentered the United States sometime after November 2008, and was found in the United States in Franklin County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

Cristian Domingo Rodriguez-Mejia, 33, of Honduras, was previously deported from the United States to Honduras in July 2008. He is alleged to have illegally reentered the United States sometime after July 2008, and was found in the United States in Dauphin County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

Isael Armando Morales-Mendez, 32, of Guatemala, was previously deported from the United States to Guatemala in October 2015. He is alleged to have illegally reentered the United States sometime after October 2015, and was found in the United States in Franklin County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

Gustavo Mejia, 41, of Honduras, was previously deported from the United States to Honduras in September 2013. He is alleged to have illegally reentered the United States sometime after September 2013, and was found in the United States in Dauphin County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

Alejandro Flores-Torres, 48, of Mexico, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico in January 2005. He is alleged to have illegally reentered the United States sometime after January 2005, and was found in the United States in Lebanon County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

Flores-Torres faces a maximum penalty of 10 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

Vazquez-Hernandez, Mejia-Ruiz, Martinez-Sanchez, Domingo-Pablo, GonzalesVasquez, Rodriguez-Mejia, Morales-Mendez, Mejia, Rodriguez-Arevalo face a maximum penalty of two years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

These cases were investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO). Assistant United States Attorney Joanne Sanderson is prosecuting the cases.