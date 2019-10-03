Spring Garden Township Police investigating stabbing

YORK COUNTY — Spring Garden Township Police are investigating a suspected stabbing that occurred Wednesday morning on the 600 block of Wheatlyn Street.

According to police, one person suffered a stab wound to the back and is receiving treatment at York Hospital.

The incident occurred around 8:49 a.m., police say.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Spring Garden Township Police Department at 717-843-0851 or email Detective Dony Harbaugh at dharbaugh@sgtpd.org.

