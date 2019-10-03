Terrifyingly spooky, Field Of Screams is ready to scare this Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- Field of Screams in Lancaster County is back for another spooky season getting people in the Halloween spirit, with multiple scream worthy and frightening attractions.

The fun, for many and terrifying for others kicked off on Friday the 13th, in September. They will be open on weekends and some Thursdays until early November for their Halloween season.

For the first time, they'll be back with multiple off season dates throughout 2020.

Owners and brothers, Jim and Gene Schopf said it definitely gets crowded on Saturdays that sometimes they encourage people to come on a Friday or Sunday for less of a wait.

Gene said they work year round making improvements and adding new things to every attraction. They already have most of their plans finalized for next years Halloween season!

One of the big new things this year, is a large added tunnel scene during their Haunted Hayride.

Field of Screams has around 200 actors working throughout the season. They often have to come in several hours before everything opens to start getting in make up and costume.

For more information about the Haunted Hayride, Den of Darkness, Frightmare Asylum, Nocturnal Wasteland, hours, and more you can visit their website.