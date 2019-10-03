Update: Northbound lanes of I-81 in Cumberland County have reopened

Posted 11:43 PM, October 3, 2019, by , Updated at 11:58PM, October 3, 2019

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A stretch of Interstate 81 in Cumberland County was closed Thursday night after a crash that involved a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was struck just after 10:30 p.m., dispatch says. There’s no word on the individual’s injuries.

The northbound lanes were closed from Exit 61 (PA 944 – Wertzville Road) to Exit 65 (Route 11/15 – Enola/Marysville). They have since reopened, according to the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.