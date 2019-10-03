× Update: Northbound lanes of I-81 in Cumberland County have reopened

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A stretch of Interstate 81 in Cumberland County was closed Thursday night after a crash that involved a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was struck just after 10:30 p.m., dispatch says. There’s no word on the individual’s injuries.

The northbound lanes were closed from Exit 61 (PA 944 – Wertzville Road) to Exit 65 (Route 11/15 – Enola/Marysville). They have since reopened, according to the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety.