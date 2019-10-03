× York County financial planner awaiting sentencing on federal charges found dead, along with his partner

A financial planner in York County who was awaiting sentencing on wire fraud and money laundering charges was found dead — along with his partner — Wednesday morning.

The York Dispatch was first to report the news.

The York County Coroner’s Office confirmed that Raymond Kraft and his partner, Gregory Wise, were found deceased. The coroner’s office believes its likely suicide.

Kraft, owner of WiseKraft Solutions, was indicted in August 2018 for taking money from seven people and two trusts for investments and using that money for other purposes instead.

The indictment said that he transferred $66,000 from an account to his company’s business account between July 2014 and that August and used the money for ATM withdrawals, credit card payments, checks made out to himself, and payments for his company’s operating costs.

In 2016, he was given a check by one of his clients for more than $80,000. The client asked him to invest the funds, but instead, Kraft deposited it into his business account. The indictment said he used the funds to issue money to himself, other clients, and the company’s payroll.

Kraft’s partner, Wise, was not facing any charges.