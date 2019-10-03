× York man accused of striking, strangling woman during domestic dispute

YORK — A York man wanted for striking a strangling a woman during a domestic dispute last month has been arrested and charged in the incident, York City Police say.

Basilio Gutierrez-Tiru, 36, was arrested Sept. 18 on charges of strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault, and harassment, police say. The alleged incident occurred Setp. 14 on the 200 block of S. Queen St., according to police.

Gutierrez-Tiru is accused of striking the woman several times with a closed fist, pulling her hair, and placing a pillow over her face, which hindered her ability to breathe. He also allegedly threatened to kill the woman if she notified police, the victim reported. He allegedly pointed a rifle at the victim during the altercation as well, police say.