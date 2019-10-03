× York teen charged with drug, firearm violation after being stopped by police

YORK — Police have charged an 18-year-old East York man with firearm and drug charges during an incident Wednesday morning in York.

Ryan Matthew Taylor was allegedly seen peering into the driver’s side window and pulling on the door handle of a vehicle by York City Police officers on patrol on the 500 block of W. Mason Ave. at about 1:50 a.m., police say. Suspecting he was attempting to break into the car, the officers stopped him, and noted the odor of fresh marijuana emanating from him, according to police.

Taylor was detained and searched by police, who found a loaded Glock 9mm handgun without a serial number in the front pocket of his sweatshirt, police say. Taylor cannot legally obtain a license to carry a loaded firearm due to his age, according to police.

Officers also found baggies of suspected marijuana and $1,970 in cash in Taylor’s backpack, police say.

He was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and persons not to possess a firearm.