× 2 former Red Lion Area School District employees under investigation by law enforcement

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Two former Red Lion Area School District employees are under investigation by law enforcement, according to Scott Deisley, the superintendent of schools.

Deisley said that the two employees have resigned and the matters do not relate to any threat of violence and there is no security concern regarding persons or facilities.

The superintendent added that the school district is cooperating fully with York Area Regional Police and the school district is conducting its own parallel investigation of these matters.