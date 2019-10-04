× Annville-Cleona football game postponed after 3 players are injured in vehicle crash

LEBANON COUNTY — Three members of the Annville-Cleona football team were injured in a vehicle crash Thursday night, according to school officials.

As a result, the football game between A-C and Pequea Valley has been postponed to Saturday, according to both schools.

Last night, three students from A-C Secondary School were in a car accident. We truly appreciate your thoughts and prayers as our students work on recovering. — A-C MS/HS Principal (@ac_principal) October 4, 2019

The football game vs. Pequea Valley originally scheduled for Friday, October 4, 2019, has been rescheduled to Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 12:00 PM. Please note, the game is being played at Cedar Crest High School. — A-C Dutchmen Athletics (@AnnvilleCleona) October 4, 2019

Due to unfortunate circumstances, PV’s varsity Football game with A-C has been postponed until Saturday 10/5 at noon. Please keep Annville- Cleona families in your thoughts. https://t.co/zmKFOPTVvU — Pequea Valley Ath. (@PV_Athletics) October 4, 2019

Saturday’s game will be played at Cedar Crest High School and will kick off at noon.

The accident occurred around 5:34 p.m. at the intersection of Palmyra-Bellegrove and Syner roads in Lebanon County. It involved two vehicles.

The driver of the second vehicle, a pickup truck, refused medical treatment at the scene, according to an account of the accident in LancasterOnline.

The football players — two under the age of 18 — were taken to Hershey Medical Center for treatment of injures sustained in the crash.

One victim, who was sitting in the front passenger seat of the vehicle, was trapped inside for about 15 minutes after emergency crews arrived.

Two of the victims were released from Hershey Medical Center Friday morning.

The car was driven by Dante Bonilla, 18, a senior defensive lineman with the Little Dutchmen.

The accident is under investigation.