CENTER STAGE: A classic thriller, revamped for Prima Theatre’s “Jekyll and Hyde”

LANCASTER, Pa. - Whether in the original Robert Louis Stevenson novel (1886) or the Broadway musical that debuted in 1990, odds are you are familiar with the tales of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

This show is not that tale.

Remastered from the musical that was three hours long, this version is a pulse-pounding thriller cut down to 90-minutes. That doesn't give you much time to breathe as you go from tense moment to tense moment.

"Jekyll and Hyde" runs at Prima Theatre from Oct. 4-26. For more information, head to their website.