CENTER STAGE: The real life tale of Eva Perón, a spooky Halloween thriller and more at the Fulton Theatre

LANCASTER, Pa. - The new season is in full swing at Lancaster's Fulton Theatre. The classic, "Evita," about one of the most powerful women in Latin American history has already been extended through October 20th.

Next Thursday, Oct 10th, is opening night for the spooky thriller, "Wait Until Dark." Perfect for the Halloween season, the show takes place as the opener of the Groff Studio Series in the upstairs studio of the Fulton Theatre. "Wait Until Dark" runs through October 27th.

A cast member of "Evita" and of "Wait Until Dark" visited the FOX43 Studios to discuss the two shows, as well as the rest of the season, on FOX43 Morning News at Nine.

