Cool and breezy Friday, with the fall feel lasting into the weekend!

COOL AND BREEZY FRIDAY: A cool, fall feel stays in place for Friday, with breezy winds in store for Central PA. There’s plenty of fog and haze to start for many, but that changes as the breezes increase. Conditions dry out and clear out as yet another cold front clears the region. Temperatures dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s to start the day. Cool north and northwest winds reinforce the fall air mass throughout the day. Skies are partly sunny, with winds gusting between 20 to 25 miles per hour Friday afternoon before they ease later during the day. Temperatures won’t budge much with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 60s. The breezes slowly ease through the evening, but with temperatures falling into the 50s, jackets are needed for Friday evening plans. The winds slowly ease through the night, with chilly overnight temperatures ahead under mostly clear skies.

FEELING LIKE FALL FOR THE WEEKEND: The fall feel many have been waiting for it sticks around through the weekend! Saturday morning sees a chilly start. Some spots could dip into the middle to upper 30s, making patchy areas of frost a concern for some as long as the winds quiet. There’s plenty of sunshine for Saturday, and it’s a bit less cool. Temperatures are in the lower 60s. Skies turn partly sunny Sunday ahead of the next cold front. It’s a weak one, so there’s only a small chance for a late day shower or two. Temperatures are seasonal, in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

DAMP START NEXT WEEK: Some much needed rainfall arrives with the next system to start the week! Expect plenty of clouds and showers throughout the day. Temperatures are still slightly above seasonal averages for this time of year. Expect those numbers in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Tuesday dries out and brings a return to some cooler temperatures that will be slightly below seasonal averages. Expect those temperatures in the lower to middle 60s. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine. Wednesday brings plentiful sunshine with similar if not slight warmer temperatures. Expect numbers in the middle 60s. Thursday brings plenty more sunshine, and it’s a little less cool. Expect afternoon highs in the middle to upper 60s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful weekend!

-Andrea Michaels