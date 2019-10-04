× Delaware man arrested, charged after allegedly meeting up with ‘girl’ for sex

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Delaware man who drove to Lancaster County earlier this week to meet who he thought was a 15-year-old girl has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident, according to the county’s district attorney’s office.

Michael Towner, 34, allegedly arranged the meeting and drove to Rutter’s in East Lampeter Township Monday, where he was confronted by vigilante Justin Perry, or Mr. 17540.

Perry, who spoke with FOX43’s Jamie Bittner about the encounter, posed as the girl and provided police — after the incident — with the recorded confrontation as well as online conversations between him and Towner, the DA’s Office said.

It’s alleged that Towner made graphic requests in the conversations and made remarks about sex with the “girl.”

In one exchange, Towner was asked by the “girl” if age was a problem, in which he’s alleged to have replied: “I really don’t care as long as your (sic) alright (sic) with me having sex with you and being around you.”

During the confrontation, Towner allegedly showed Perry condoms he purchased in preparation for the meeting.

The DA’s Office said Towner was arrested in Lancaster City and charged with the following: criminal attempt – statutory sexual assault, criminal solicitation – involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, criminal attempt – involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, criminal solicitation – statutory sexual assault, criminal use of a communication facility, criminal attempt – corruption of minors, criminal attempt – disseminating explicit sexual material to minor, criminal solicitation – child pornography, criminal solicitation – corruption of minors, criminal solicitation – indecent assault and criminal attempt – indecent assault, court documents show.

Towner was arraigned on the above charges and jailed on $100,000 bail, which was posted by a bondsman.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 16.