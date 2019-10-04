FAA investigating after plane crashes into Susquehanna River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- A small single engine plane went into the Susquehanna River Friday after landing short of a runway at Harrisburg International Airport (HIA), according to Scott Miller, a spokesperson for the airport.

Miller said there were two people on board the plane and they're OK.

It's not known if HIA was the original destination.

The Federal Aviation Administration released the following statement:

A Piper PA-46 is in shallow water in the Susquehanna River after landing short of Runway 31 at Harrisburg International Airport in Pennsylvania about 5:30 p.m. today. The two people aboard exited the aircraft onto a wing. Check with local authorities on their condition. The FAA will investigate.

Dispatch said the call came in around 5:10 p.m. and crews are just south of Three Mile Island in Lower Swatara Township.

This is where a small plane crashed into the Susquehanna River. We are along the Middletown Boat Launch in Dauphin County. Officials with @FlyHIA say the pilot was intending to land on the runway and missed it. This story is developing. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/1ORSV49ig0 — Jossie Carbonare (@JossieCarbonare) October 4, 2019

