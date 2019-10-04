FAA investigating after plane crashes into Susquehanna River

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- A small single engine plane went into the Susquehanna River Friday after landing short of a runway at Harrisburg International Airport (HIA), according to Scott Miller, a spokesperson for the airport.
Miller said there were two people on board the plane and they're OK.
It's not known if HIA was the original destination.
The Federal Aviation Administration released the following statement:
A Piper PA-46 is in shallow water in the Susquehanna River after landing short of Runway 31 at Harrisburg International Airport in Pennsylvania about 5:30 p.m. today. The two people aboard exited the aircraft onto a wing. Check with local authorities on their condition. The FAA will investigate.
Dispatch said the call came in around 5:10 p.m. and crews are just south of Three Mile Island in Lower Swatara Township.
This story has been updated from its previous version.