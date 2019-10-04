Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary seeks answers in regards to python that was found in Lancaster County

Photo courtesy Jesse Rothacker/ForgottenFriend.org

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary is seeking answers in regards to a python that was found in Lancaster County.

The sanctuary wants to know where the python came from and what it ate — see the picture above.

“This reticulated python was found slithering through a Lancaster backyard today, October 4, National Taco Day,” the news release said.

It continued, adding some humor: “Although reticulated pythons are the longest snake in the world, and are known to eat a wide variety of birds, mammals, and reptiles, they have not been documented to eat tacos, at least not in any scientific journals that we are aware of.”

The sanctuary said that the python was rescued by local residents in a trash can and brought to The Fish Place in Lancaster.

