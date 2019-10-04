× FOX43 partners with York County Economic Alliance for Blood Drive on October 24

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– FOX43 is set to host a blood drive on Thursday, October 24.

The blood drive will be held with the help of the York County Economic Alliance at Penn State York from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Blood donors should park in the lower Pullo Center parking lot and follow the signs for the donation center in the Main Classroom Building.

To donate we are encouraging that you sign up for an appointment using this website.

Walk-ins are welcome or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) for availability.

In addition to coming out and supporting a great cause, you have the chance to meet your favorite FOX43 personality, as our talent will be at the Blood Drive as well.