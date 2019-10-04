HSFF ‘Game Of The Week’ Preview Red Lion at York High

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX43 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FRENZY GAME OF THE WEEK

Red Lion (4-2) at York (4-2)

The host Bearcats are tied with Central York for first place in the YAIAA Division I race, and have won three straight games since falling 17-14 to Cedar Crest in Week 3. York's only other loss was to WPIAL powerhouse Pittsburgh Central Catholic (42-7) in its season opener. The Bearcats average 439.8 yard per game on offense, which ranks second in the league, and their average of 35.8 points per game ranks third. Most of York's offensive output comes on the ground; the Bearcats lead the league in rushing yards per game at 394. Tyrell Whitt (73-649, four TDs) is the team's leading rusher, while quarterback Tobee Stokes (63-480) has accounted for a team-high eight rushing touchdowns.

Red Lion snapped a two-game slump with a 41-28 victory over Northeastern last Friday. The Lions dropped decisions to Central York (58-7) and South Western (17-14) prior to that. Devyn Gurreri (50-310, four TDs) and quarterback Nic Schultz (54-278 rushing, 27-66-4, 477 passing, nine TDs) are the main cogs on the Lion offense. The Red Lion defense ranks fourth in the league in yards allowed (232 per game), while York ranks fifth (253 per game).

Both teams have faced McCaskey this season; Red Lion dusted the Red Tornado 39-14 in Week 1, while York hammered them 61-0 a week later.

York is ranked fourth in the District 3 Class 5A Power Rankings, which are used to determine the 14-team playoff field in that classification. (Yes, it's time to start paying attention to those.) Red Lion is ranked eighth in the Class 6A rankings, and only eight teams make the playoff field in a few weeks. It's a huge game for the Lions.