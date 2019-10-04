Lancaster man charged with 7 felonies after Drug Task Force raids his home
LANCASTER — A 56-year-old Lancaster Township man is facing several felony charges after authorities say he was caught with thousands of prescription pills, cocaine, marijuana, and a loaded handgun with an obliterated serial number during a raid of his Edgewood Avenue home last week.
Clarence Word is charged with seven felonies and a misdemeanor, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. He posted $250,000 bail on Wednesday, via a bail bondsman.
Following an investigation that included surveillance, the Lancaster County Drug Task Force found during the Sept. 26 search:
- 1,800 tablets of Tramadol Hydrochloride, a painkiller
- 900 tablets of Tapentadol, an opioid and painkiller
- 900 tablets of Carisoprodol, a muscle relaxer
- 7 grams of crack cocaine
- About 3 ounces of marijuana
- A loaded .380-caliber Hi-Point pistol
- A digital scale
- An owe sheet to track sales
- Drug-packaging materials
- $5,310 cash
