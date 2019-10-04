Lancaster man charged with 7 felonies after Drug Task Force raids his home

Posted 1:35 PM, October 4, 2019, by

LANCASTER — A 56-year-old Lancaster Township man is facing several felony charges after authorities say he was caught with thousands of prescription pills, cocaine, marijuana, and a loaded handgun with an obliterated serial number during a raid of his Edgewood Avenue home last week.

Clarence Word is charged with seven felonies and a misdemeanor, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. He posted $250,000 bail on Wednesday, via a bail bondsman.

Following an investigation that included surveillance, the Lancaster County Drug Task Force found during the Sept. 26 search:

  • 1,800 tablets of Tramadol Hydrochloride, a painkiller
  • 900 tablets of Tapentadol, an opioid and painkiller
  • 900 tablets of Carisoprodol, a muscle relaxer
  • 7 grams of crack cocaine
  • About 3 ounces of marijuana
  • A loaded .380-caliber Hi-Point pistol
  • A digital scale
  • An owe sheet to track sales
  • Drug-packaging materials
  • $5,310 cash
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.