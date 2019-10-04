× Lancaster man charged with 7 felonies after Drug Task Force raids his home

LANCASTER — A 56-year-old Lancaster Township man is facing several felony charges after authorities say he was caught with thousands of prescription pills, cocaine, marijuana, and a loaded handgun with an obliterated serial number during a raid of his Edgewood Avenue home last week.

Clarence Word is charged with seven felonies and a misdemeanor, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. He posted $250,000 bail on Wednesday, via a bail bondsman.

Following an investigation that included surveillance, the Lancaster County Drug Task Force found during the Sept. 26 search:

1,800 tablets of Tramadol Hydrochloride, a painkiller

900 tablets of Tapentadol, an opioid and painkiller

900 tablets of Carisoprodol, a muscle relaxer

7 grams of crack cocaine

About 3 ounces of marijuana

A loaded .380-caliber Hi-Point pistol

A digital scale

An owe sheet to track sales

Drug-packaging materials

$5,310 cash