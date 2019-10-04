× New York teacher accused of having sexual relations with student at hotel in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A teacher from New York is accused of having sexual relations with a 16-year-old student at a hotel in Swatara Township while on a school trip.

It’s alleged to have occurred between May 17 and May 19. The student provided a statement to authorities in June.

According to charging documents, 28-year-old Joseph Gallagher and the victim planned to “meet in his hotel room to fool around,” — the two had been having inappropriate contact since February in New York. Gallagher reportedly texted the student on one of the nights to come over and have sex.

The victim told Gallagher that she couldn’t do that but he responded with another text wanting her to come over.

Charging documents say the student went to Gallagher’s room that night and they began kissing and he took off his shorts and underwear.

Gallagher allegedly undressed the victim and reportedly said that he really wanted to have sex, in which she responded a second time saying “it can’t happen.” He then asked a third time and she said yes.

The student left Gallagher’s room after the incident and returned to her room.

Gallagher was charged in August with intercourse/sexual contact with a student, unlawful contact with a minor, dissemination of sexually explicit material to minor, corruption of minors and criminal use of a communication facility, court documents show.

He was released on $50,000 unsecured bail on September 9 and charges were waived for court seven days later, according to court documents.

Gallagher awaits plea court, which is scheduled for December 17.