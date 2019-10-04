× Police arrest one suspect, charge two others in Sept. 24 shooting in York

YORK — Police have arrested one suspect and charged two others in connection to a September 24 shooting that left a woman injured in York.

Kareem Williams, 15, was arrested Friday without incident, according to police. He is charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault in the case, police say.

According to police, Williams is one of three suspects involved in the shooting, which occurred around 2:13 p.m. on the 200 block of Kurtz Ave. The victim, a 28-year-old woman, was shot in the legs, police say. One of the bullets broke her femur, according to police.

Police say the victim was walking down the street near her house when she was approached by four individuals, who surrounded her and prevented her from escaping. One of the suspects then opened fire, according to police.

The man accused of shooting the victim, Jervin Perez, 19, and a second suspect, Diante Farrell, 17, both of York, remain at large, police say.

Police did not name the fourth suspect.

Perez is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and persons not to possess a firearm. He is described as a 5-9, 130-pound Hispanic male.

Farrell is charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault. He is described as a 5-1, 100-pound black male.

Police are seeking assistance in locating Perez and Farrell. Anyone with information is asked to contact York City Police at (717) 846-1234.