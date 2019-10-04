× Police: Lancaster County man was under influence of meth, morphine during Aug. 30 traffic stop

LANCASTER — A 39-year-old Manheim man has been charged with DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia after an August 30 traffic stop on New Holland Avenue, according to Manheim Township Police.

Blood testing determined that Christopher Nissley was driving under the influence of amphetamine, methamphetamine, morphine, fentanyl, and norfentanyl when he was pulled over at 10:21 p.m. near the intersection of New Holland and Cameron avenues, police say.

Nissley allegedly exhibited signs of impairment when speaking to police. A search of his vehicle yielded a hypodermic needle and several glassine baggies, police say.

He was charged after police received the results of the blood test.