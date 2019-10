× Police looking for missing 38-year-old woman in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a missing 38-year-old woman.

Kimberley Gsell was last seen between Saturday and Sunday at the Rodeway Inn in Middlesex Township, according to police.

Police say Gsell got into an argument with another female at the hotel and then left.

Anyone with information on Gsell’s whereabouts should contact Middlesex Township Police at 717-249-7191.